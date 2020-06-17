COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

Painted rocks continue to appear in communities across the Lower Mainland, bearing messages of kindness, thanks and hope. (Contributed photo)

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, June 17:

• The federal government will release a fiscal update on July 8, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily update at Rideau Cottage Wednesday (June 17).

• Surrey City Hall has resumed issuing permits for 15 artificial turf fields, 101 sports fields, 95 ball diamonds, three running tracks, six volleyball courts and five lacrosse boxes, effective today (Wednesday, June 17).

• Semiahmoo First Nation and the City of White Rock will be celebrating National Indigenous People’s Day on Sunday, June 21. But instead of a physical ceremony this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the day will be marked by the release of two videos.

• A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Mission Memorial Hospital, according to Fraser Health’s June 16 update on their website.

• The federal environment minister says Canadians who have campground reservations in some national parks will be allowed to pitch their tents and pull in their trailers starting next week.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a confidence vote today but there’s little chance his minority Liberal government will fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Statistics Canada says inflation pulled back even further in May as businesses shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen slowly.

• China raised its emergency warning to its second-highest level and cancelled more than 60 per cent of the flights to Beijing on Wednesday amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital.

• ICYMI: The federal government announced June 16 that it will extend eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by eight weeks.



