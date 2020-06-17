Painted rocks continue to appear in communities across the Lower Mainland, bearing messages of kindness, thanks and hope. (Contributed photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 17:

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, June 17:

• The federal government will release a fiscal update on July 8, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily update at Rideau Cottage Wednesday (June 17).

• Surrey City Hall has resumed issuing permits for 15 artificial turf fields, 101 sports fields, 95 ball diamonds, three running tracks, six volleyball courts and five lacrosse boxes, effective today (Wednesday, June 17).

• Semiahmoo First Nation and the City of White Rock will be celebrating National Indigenous People’s Day on Sunday, June 21. But instead of a physical ceremony this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the day will be marked by the release of two videos.

• A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Mission Memorial Hospital, according to Fraser Health’s June 16 update on their website.

• The federal environment minister says Canadians who have campground reservations in some national parks will be allowed to pitch their tents and pull in their trailers starting next week.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a confidence vote today but there’s little chance his minority Liberal government will fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Statistics Canada says inflation pulled back even further in May as businesses shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen slowly.

China raised its emergency warning to its second-highest level and cancelled more than 60 per cent of the flights to Beijing on Wednesday amid a new coronavirus outbreak in the capital.

• ICYMI: The federal government announced June 16 that it will extend eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by eight weeks.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sports groups can book Surrey’s outdoor facilities again
Next story
First-degree murder convictions stand in ‘brutal’ slaying of Surrey mother

Just Posted

Police investigate in South Surrey after seriously injured woman dropped off at hospital

Cause of injuries unknown at this point: RCMP

Surrey hires five bylaw enforcement officers

Four have been appointed as Community Patrol Officers effective from May 1, 2020 until September 15, 2020

Call strengthened for City of Surrey to nix ‘Parking to Patio’ fees

Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition asks city to give businesses a chance

Crash kills motorcyclist in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood

It happened late Tuesday afternoon in intersection of 121st Street and 72nd Avenue

Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

City of Surrey says projected budget shortfall of between $37 to $42 million will prevent it from opening a number of facilities

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

VIDEO: Family describes escape from fatal Langley house fire

Blaze that destroyed house where three died did substantial damage to their home as well

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Most Read