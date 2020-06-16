A paddle boarder glides underneath an empty White Rock Pier. (File photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 16: City of White Rock to re-open pier to public

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, June 16.

• White Rock council voted at its June 15 meeting to re-open the pier and parking lots along the waterfront. The parkade will remain closed for now. Four-hour parking will also be reinstated.

• Since Canada and the U.S. agreed to close their shared border in March, the economic impact has been felt across the line, but it could be argued that few places have endured a more devastating blow than the small community of Blaine, Wash.

• Maple Hill Centre, a long-term care unit at Langley Memorial Hospital, has a confirmed an outbreak as of Monday, Fraser Health (FHA) confirmed online.

• The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning. The border has remained shut to non-essential travel since mid-March.

• The federal government will extend eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by eight weeks, Trudeau said this morning. The CERB pays out $500 per week for people who have lost their job or earn no more than $1,000 per four week period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league season after a breakdown in talks between teams and the union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the pandemic.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer
Next story
Surrey gives distillery green light to produce pot-infused beverage

Just Posted

Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

City of Surrey says projected budget shortfall of between $37 to $42 million will prevent it from opening a number of facilities

Surrey gives distillery green light to produce pot-infused beverage

Not everyone on city council is high on the idea

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 16: City of White Rock to re-open pier to public

Cloverdale: The Historic Heart of Surrey

A short history of Cloverdale and Clayton Heights

Canada-U.S. border closure has ‘killed’ business in Blaine, Wash.

City’s economy has taken major hit without Canadian traffic

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

New COVID outbreak reported in Lower Mainland care home

A long-term care residence at Langley Memorial Hospital initiates outbreak protocols as of Monday

Most Read