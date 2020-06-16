COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, June 16.

• White Rock council voted at its June 15 meeting to re-open the pier and parking lots along the waterfront. The parkade will remain closed for now. Four-hour parking will also be reinstated.

• Since Canada and the U.S. agreed to close their shared border in March, the economic impact has been felt across the line, but it could be argued that few places have endured a more devastating blow than the small community of Blaine, Wash.

• Maple Hill Centre, a long-term care unit at Langley Memorial Hospital, has a confirmed an outbreak as of Monday, Fraser Health (FHA) confirmed online.

• The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning. The border has remained shut to non-essential travel since mid-March.

• The federal government will extend eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by eight weeks, Trudeau said this morning. The CERB pays out $500 per week for people who have lost their job or earn no more than $1,000 per four week period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league season after a breakdown in talks between teams and the union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the pandemic.