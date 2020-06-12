COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

City of Surrey recreation centres, including the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre in South Surrey, have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. As of June 11, a reopening date had not been determined. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, June 12:

• While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on countless events, an annual evening set aside to remember loved ones lost will go ahead as scheduled.

• Country band Washboard Union – one of the most talked-about musical groups in Canada – will headline White Rock’s Virtual Canada Day by the Bay celebrations.

• B.C.’s new coronavirus cases remain at a low level, with 14 new cases recorded June 11 and no additional deaths or outbreaks in the health care system.

• A Langley man popped the question on the big screen with the help of Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In.

• Even though it’s tough for him to breathe and talk, Atish Ram is using his voice to tell people about how COVID-19 nearly killed him.

• B.C.’s top doctor on Thursday (June 11) removed capacity limitations for restaurants as one of a handful of changes to her COVID-19 provincial health order for the food industry.

• The B.C. government announced June 11 that planned coastal log export reforms have been delayed for a second time to deal with an industry slump made worse by the global market effects of the coronavirus pandemic.



