Messages in hearts surround a ‘thank you’ sign in the window of Peace Arch Hospital’s ER. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 26: Charges announced in stolen-cheque incident, Trudeau says Canada almost PPE self-sufficient

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, June 26:

Two people have now been charged in connection with the April recovery of $33,000 in stolen government cheques.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian companies are now producing so much personal protective equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19 that Canada is almost at the point of being self-sufficient.

• It was an interesting final year for Chilliwack elementary teacher Charity Stobbe. Aside from having a goat as a class pet, the school year was more challenging due to online learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at the same time the grade she taught made her last year of teaching more fun.

• “COVID is really is going to be disproportionately affecting women, because women are much more likely to live in poverty, much more likely to be working minimum-wage jobs without security, especially if they’re single parents.”

• NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver’s bid to host 12 teams in coming weeks hit a snag during discussions between the league, Canucks and provincial health officials.

• One of the new COVID-19 cases announced June 25 was the first public school teacher in the province to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual teaches in the Fraser Health region, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “none of the students are exposed.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Extradition cases never dropped for political, diplomatic reasons, Trudeau was advised
Next story
Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Just Posted

Harness racing set to return to Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs

Surrey track to host live racing again come September

Two charged in connection with Cloverdale stolen-cheque recovery

COVID Compliance and Enforcement Team seized $33,000 in government and other cheques on April 25

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 26: Charges announced in stolen-cheque incident, Trudeau says Canada almost PPE self-sufficient

Create Abundance wellness group part of police probe into South Surrey homicide victim

Bo Fan died June 17, after being brought to hospital with serious injuries

Falling tree leads to death of over a dozen young herons in Tsawwassen

Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. says soil instability caused by deforestation is to blame

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

Fraser Valley teacher and her fainting goat head into retirement

Charity Stobbe says goodbye to the classroom after teaching in the Chilliwack School District for 35 years

Some changes made since Langley’s last police-involved shooting 10 years ago

New investigators and new tactics in use across B.C., since Alvin Wright was killed in his home

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Most Read