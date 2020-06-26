COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, June 26:

• Two people have now been charged in connection with the April recovery of $33,000 in stolen government cheques.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian companies are now producing so much personal protective equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19 that Canada is almost at the point of being self-sufficient.

• It was an interesting final year for Chilliwack elementary teacher Charity Stobbe. Aside from having a goat as a class pet, the school year was more challenging due to online learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at the same time the grade she taught made her last year of teaching more fun.

• “COVID is really is going to be disproportionately affecting women, because women are much more likely to live in poverty, much more likely to be working minimum-wage jobs without security, especially if they’re single parents.”

• NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver’s bid to host 12 teams in coming weeks hit a snag during discussions between the league, Canucks and provincial health officials.

• One of the new COVID-19 cases announced June 25 was the first public school teacher in the province to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual teaches in the Fraser Health region, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “none of the students are exposed.”



