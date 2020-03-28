B.C. has launched a self-assessment test online for those who think they may have COVID-19. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

MARCH 28: Delta council passes bylaw to fine people who don’t socially distance

Here’s your update for Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond for Saturday, March 28:

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will be giving their daily update at noon

• Delta council has passed a bylaw that would allow the city to find people who don’t socially distance or respect closures

READ ALSO: Delta council passes bylaw to fine people who don’t socially distance, respect closures, March 27, 2020

• Canadians showing COVID-19 symptoms won’t be allowed to travel domestically

READ ALSO: Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains, March 28, 2020

• Surrey teachers sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with a COVID-19 lesson

VIDEO: ‘Hands, washing hands’: Surrey teachers sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with COVID-19 lesson, March 27, 2020

• Some B.C. stores are now selling Girl Guide cookies

READ ALSO: Cookie monsters rejoice as B.C. stores sell Girl Guide sweets, March 27, 2020

Firefighters use Jaws of Life in Surrey crash

White Rock council members stand by decision to close pier

Minimal push-back over closure to minimize chance of spreading COVID-19 virus

Surrey’s JoJo Mason brings mom along for Saturday song during Diesel Bird Digital Music Festival

Online event March 28-29 to rally behind Canadian musicians hit by COVID-19 show cancellations

VIDEO: ‘Hands, washing hands’: Surrey teachers sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with COVID-19 lesson

Staff at Fleetwood Park Secondary are featured in video posted to Youtube on Friday

Firefighters use Jaws of Life in Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP are investigating

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

