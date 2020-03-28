COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

MARCH 28: Delta council passes bylaw to fine people who don’t socially distance

B.C. has launched a self-assessment test online for those who think they may have COVID-19. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Here’s your update for Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond for Saturday, March 28:

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will be giving their daily update at noon

• Delta council has passed a bylaw that would allow the city to find people who don’t socially distance or respect closures

• Canadians showing COVID-19 symptoms won’t be allowed to travel domestically

• Surrey teachers sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with a COVID-19 lesson

• Some B.C. stores are now selling Girl Guide cookies

