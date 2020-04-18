COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

APRIL 18: Surrey Hospital Foundation needs $568K worth of equipment for COVID-19 care

Here’s the daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond for Saturday, April 18:

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be giving her daily update at noon

• Surrey Memorial Hospital needs half a million dollars worth of equipment for COVID-19 care

READ ALSO: Surrey Hospital Foundation needs to buy $568K in equipment for COVID-19 care, April 17, 2020

• On Friday, the Surrey school district announced it would be expanding its childcare program to “tier 2” essential service workers

READ ALSO: Surrey school district expands childcare program for essential service workers, April 16, 2020

• The YMCA is also expanding its childcare services

READ ALSO: YMCA expands childcare to new families, priority given to essential service workers in B.C., April 17, 2020

• Regional parks in Delta have reopened following long-weekend closures

READ ALSO: Regional parks in Delta reopen after long weekend closures, April 16, 2020

• Work on the Trans Mountain pipeline will go ahead in Burnaby

READ ALSO: Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions, April 18, 2020

• In B.C., Henry says the province could see some restrictions eased by mid-May

READ ALSO: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials, April 17, 2020

• The province continues to see some encouraging signs when it comes to flattening the curve

READ ALSO: B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve, April 17, 2020

• In Canada, the demand for toilet paper has skyrocketed since the pandemic started

READ ALSO: Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%, April 17, 2020

• Starting Monday, all Canadian air travellers will be required to wear non-medical masks

READ ALSO: Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada, April 17, 2020

Just Posted

Surrey Hospital Foundation needs to buy $568K in equipment for COVID-19 care

So far, the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund has raised about $250,000

Police looking for missing senior last seen in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say Gi Goo Kim was last seen on April 16

South Surrey farm adapting hands-on program to ensure senior connections

‘There is a lot lost when you’re not able to do things face-to-face’

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing teen has been found

Police were looking for Marcus Wells, 13, who was last seen on April 16

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictiosn could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions

25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Evacuation orders and alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District remain in place

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

