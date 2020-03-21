COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest from Surrey, White Rock and area on the COVID-19 outbreak for Saturday, March 21:
• The Canada-U.S. border closed Friday night
READ ALSO: Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau, March 19, 2020
• Health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be giving their daily update at noon
• Surrey parks and playgrounds remain open as of Saturday morning, despite complaints from residents
This list will be updated throughout the day
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter