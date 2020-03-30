Thousands of hospital beds in B.C. have been freed up to prepare for COVID-19. (File photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 30: More about Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program is expected to be shared today

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, March 30. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Thousands of hospital beds in B.C. have been freed up to prepare for COVID-19, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice.

• Health officials in British Columbia have reported that 45 per cent of those positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the virus – a stat far greater than any other province in Canada to date.

• Businesses and employees across Canada reeling from the COVID-19 crisis are expected to hear more about Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program today.

