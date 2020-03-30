COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 30: More about Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program is expected to be shared today

Thousands of hospital beds in B.C. have been freed up to prepare for COVID-19. (File photo)

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, March 30. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Thousands of hospital beds in B.C. have been freed up to prepare for COVID-19, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice.

• Health officials in British Columbia have reported that 45 per cent of those positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the virus – a stat far greater than any other province in Canada to date.

• Businesses and employees across Canada reeling from the COVID-19 crisis are expected to hear more about Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program today.

