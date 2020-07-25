A woman wears a protective face mask as she waits to enter a bank in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
JULY 25: Horgan cautions parents to have a back-up plan for September
Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, July 25:
• As of Friday, there are 27 new cases
• There has been one additional death
READ ALSO: B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii, July 24, 2020
• The next in-person briefing with Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is planned for Monday, July 27
• Delta planning to stagger rec centre reopenings with decreased capacity
• Horgan cautions parents to have a back-up plan for September
• New rental restrictions in place as of Friday (July 24)
• Hardest hit health authority in B.C. launches webpage to warn the public of possible exposures
• StatCan says e-commerce sales hit a record $3.9 billion in May
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
