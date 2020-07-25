A woman wears a protective face mask as she waits to enter a bank in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 25: Horgan cautions parents to have a back-up plan for September

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, July 25:

• As of Friday, there are 27 new cases

• There has been one additional death

READ ALSO: B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii, July 24, 2020

• The next in-person briefing with Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is planned for Monday, July 27

• Delta planning to stagger rec centre reopenings with decreased capacity

READ ALSO: Delta eyes September for Stage 4 recreation centre reopenings, July 23, 2020

• Horgan cautions parents to have a back-up plan for September

READ ALSO: Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans, July 24, 2020

• New rental restrictions in place as of Friday (July 24)

READ ALSO: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says, July 23, 2020

• Hardest hit health authority in B.C. launches webpage to warn the public of possible exposures

READ ALSO: Fraser Health launches website to alert public to possible COVID-19 exposure, July 23, 2020

• StatCan says e-commerce sales hit a record $3.9 billion in May

READ ALSO: Consumers flocked to online shopping as pandemic hit, with e-commerce sales up 99%, July 24, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
coronaSurreyWhite Rock

