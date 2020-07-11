Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 11: B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, July 11:

• There is no update for today on the latest COVID-19 numbers

• The next is a written briefing for Monday, July 13

• On Friday, 25 new cases were announced, bringing B.C.’s total to 3,053

• There was one additional death, for a total of 187 provincewide

READ ALSO: B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked, July 10, 2020

• SurreyCares donates nearly $150,000 to help organizations during the pandemic

READ ALSO: Sources receives $70K from SurreyCares, July 10, 2020

• Two nights of drive-in movies are coming to Cloverdale

READ ALSO: Drive-in movies coming to Cloverdale, July 10, 2020

• B.C. service industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic are showing the strongest signs of recovery

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says, July 10, 2020

• Weekend web poll

VOTE: Should the Canada-U.S. border remain closed until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine?


