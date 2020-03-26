B.C. Premier John Horgan is to announce next steps under the provincial state of emergency for COVID-19 this morning (March 26). (B.C. government file photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 26: B.C. premier to announce ‘next steps’

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, March 26. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Today at 9:30 a.m., Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, are to announce the next steps under the provincial state of emergency for COVID-19.

• Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, are to provide an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 3 p.m. today.

• Madeline Merlo will be live streaming a concert on Thursday to raise money for Food Banks Canada.

• At the same time every night, a group of Vancouver residents are taking time to applaud health-care workers.

• Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expanding its insured mortgage purchase program to $150 billion as part of its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

• Amid tightening restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s unrelenting climb in cases continued Thursday with the reported number of people known to be infected approaching 3,500, with 35 of those fatal.

• Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (PAHF) has launched a grant program to help local organizations and health-care employees who are “working diligently to aid our community.”

• Funeral homes, bereavement workers and religious leaders are facing difficult choices in light of COVID-19, which calls for social distancing and a maximum gathering of 50 people.

• Surrey Schools superintendent Jordan Tinney says ‘vast majority’ of district staff will be working from home.


