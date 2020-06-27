COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 27: Four outdoor pools reopen in Surrey today

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (June 27):

• There is no daily update from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix for today

• The next update is expected for Monday, June 29 around 2 p.m.

• On Friday, B.C. recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death

• Four outdoor pools open in Surrey today

• Lifeguarding services at Crescent Beach start today

• Canada Post confirmed a COVID-19 case in Chilliwack

• Canada’s two largest airlines are ending their on-board seat-distancing policies

