COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (June 27):
• There is no daily update from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix for today
• The next update is expected for Monday, June 29 around 2 p.m.
• On Friday, B.C. recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death
• Four outdoor pools open in Surrey today
• Lifeguarding services at Crescent Beach start today
• Canada Post confirmed a COVID-19 case in Chilliwack
• Canada’s two largest airlines are ending their on-board seat-distancing policies
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter