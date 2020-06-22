COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 22: A new survey of Chinese-Canadians says 43 per cent reported being threatened or intimidated

Here’s the latest update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, June 22.

• Travel into Canada will have to wait a while longer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters at a press conference Monday. The prime minister said he understood how “difficult and frustrating” the COVID-related travel bans are for many, but said moving too soon would just send Canada backwards in its fight against the virus.

• A new survey of Chinese-Canadians says 43 per cent reported being threatened or intimidated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The online survey carried out by the Angus Reid Institute in partnership with the University of Alberta also found half report being called names or insulted due to the health crisis.

• White Rock-South Surrey Meals on Wheels program keeps rolling, despite COVID-19. A wave of new volunteers have stepped in to help when the pandemic struck.

• College sports fields and courts all across the province will remain empty for the rest of the year. The Pacwest announced on Friday that league competition in men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf has been cancelled for the fall.

• Organizers of a major Indigenous festival in Ottawa considered postponing or cancelling it entirely after COVID-19 restrictions meant they couldn’t gather in person. But as an anti-racism movement swept the country, bolstered by news of Indigenous deaths during police interactions, Trina Simard said it only affirmed their decision to take the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival online.

• For people in the deaf or hard of hearing communities, the pandemic has created an additional challenge for communication. Alexandria McGarva, who is hard of hearing, has stopped going to public places she’s unfamiliar with because of the additional struggles created by social distancing and wearing a mask.

• Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes, experts say.

• U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because robust testing turns up too many cases of COVID-19.

