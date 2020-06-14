COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

A woman walks her dog under the Peace Arch. The provincial government on May 14 reopened access to the park, which has been closed for weeks due to COVID-19. (File photo)

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Sunday, June 14.

• Provincial court trials in B.C. are to resume July 6 with a number of changes for not only health and safety reasons, but to accelerate the court process.

• One of Canada’s preeminent infectious disease experts says he is confident a vaccine for COVID-19 will be ready in months, not years.

Dr. Gary Kobinger, director of the Research Centre on Infectious Diseases at Laval University in Quebec, says there are more than 100 possible vaccines in development for COVID-19 around the world. With so many resources and people working on the problem, things are moving quickly.

• As the COVID-19 death toll nears 8,000 across Canada, one group of activists wants to make sure that B.C.’s Black communities are not forgotten.

Kevonnie Whyte, one of the creators of the Black in B.C. Community Support Fund for COVID-19, said the government needs to begin collecting race-based data for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

• Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel and tourism.

“It’s time our governments allow Canadians to travel freely,” says an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all premiers as the B.C. government prepares to lift its in-province advisory to stick to essential travel only.

• Passengers and staff at airports will be subject to mandatory temperature screenings as part of further COVID-19 measures.

• Country band Washboard Union is to headline White Rock’s Virtual Canada Day by the Bay celebrations. The online event is to be live-streamed by White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios beginning at 7 p.m. on July 1

