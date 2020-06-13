Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ontario’s overly cautious approach to COVID-19 testing is endangering lives and hindering efforts to rein in soaring infections that are ravaging long-term care facilities, filling ICU beds and lurking silently in communities, say critics alarmed by the province’s admission that labs can handle four times the number of tests they receive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 13: Registration for limited selection of Surrey day camps starts Sunday

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 13:

• Registration for a limited selection of Surrey day camps starts Sunday (June 14)

READ ALSO: ‘Limited selection’ of summer day camps in Surrey, registration starts June 14, June 11, 2020

• Urban Safari Rescue Society says dwindling funds will run out mid-August

READ ALSO: South Surrey exotic-animal rescue society at ‘critical point’, June 13, 2020

• 10 Surrey spray parks are opening June 15

• Outdoor pools at Kwantlen Park, Bear Creek Park, Hjorth Road Park and Greenaway Park open June 27

• Crescent Beach lifeguarding services start June 27

• Four additional outdoor pools open July 4

READ ALSO: Surrey’s spray parks and outdoor pools will be open this summer, June 10, 2020

• Langley Lodge has zero active cases as of end of day Friday

READ ALSO: Langley Lodge reports no change in COVID-19 numbers, bringing active cases to zero, June 13, 2020


Most Read