COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
JUNE 13: Registration for limited selection of Surrey day camps starts Sunday
Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 13:
• Registration for a limited selection of Surrey day camps starts Sunday (June 14)
• Urban Safari Rescue Society says dwindling funds will run out mid-August
• 10 Surrey spray parks are opening June 15
• Outdoor pools at Kwantlen Park, Bear Creek Park, Hjorth Road Park and Greenaway Park open June 27
• Crescent Beach lifeguarding services start June 27
• Four additional outdoor pools open July 4
• Langley Lodge has zero active cases as of end of day Friday
