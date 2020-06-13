COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 13: Registration for limited selection of Surrey day camps starts Sunday

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 13:

• Registration for a limited selection of Surrey day camps starts Sunday (June 14)

• Urban Safari Rescue Society says dwindling funds will run out mid-August

• 10 Surrey spray parks are opening June 15

• Outdoor pools at Kwantlen Park, Bear Creek Park, Hjorth Road Park and Greenaway Park open June 27

• Crescent Beach lifeguarding services start June 27

• Four additional outdoor pools open July 4

• Langley Lodge has zero active cases as of end of day Friday

