COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 6:
• The cots at the temporary emergency shelter, which was set up to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among homeless, have now been replaced with “pods”
• Pandemic-related restrictions on who can sell at the White Rock Farmers’ Market are relaxing
• Daily exercise opportunities at a seniors’ home is expected to resume next week after a compromise was reached with the City of Surrey following a noise complaint
• May employment statistics represent “a glimmer of hope” after B.C.’s economy lost 353,000 jobs in the coronavirus pandemic
• Province to allow temporary sale of liquor inventory from businesses that can’t reopen