A painted rock in Newton. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 6: ‘Pods’ set up at Surrey homeless centre; B.C. starts to see employment return

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 6:

• The cots at the temporary emergency shelter, which was set up to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among homeless, have now been replaced with “pods”

• Pandemic-related restrictions on who can sell at the White Rock Farmers’ Market are relaxing

• Daily exercise opportunities at a seniors’ home is expected to resume next week after a compromise was reached with the City of Surrey following a noise complaint

• May employment statistics represent “a glimmer of hope” after B.C.’s economy lost 353,000 jobs in the coronavirus pandemic

• Province to allow temporary sale of liquor inventory from businesses that can’t reopen

Coronavirus

‘Alarmed’: Health critic calls for more data on COVID-19 in trucking industry

