COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 6: ‘Pods’ set up at Surrey homeless centre; B.C. starts to see employment return

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, June 6:

• The cots at the temporary emergency shelter, which was set up to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among homeless, have now been replaced with “pods”

READ ALSO: ‘Pods’ set up at Surrey homeless centre, June 5, 2020

• Pandemic-related restrictions on who can sell at the White Rock Farmers’ Market are relaxing

READ ALSO: White Rock Farmers’ Market ‘welcomes all vendors’, June 6, 2020

• Daily exercise opportunities at a seniors’ home is expected to resume next week after a compromise was reached with the City of Surrey following a noise complaint

READ ALSO: Compromise reached for South Surrey seniors’ balcony-exercise program, June 5, 2020

• May employment statistics represent “a glimmer of hope” after B.C.’s economy lost 353,000 jobs in the coronavirus pandemic

READ ALSO: B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules, June 5, 2020

• Province to allow temporary sale of liquor inventory from businesses that can’t reopen

READ ALSO: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock, June 5, 2020

