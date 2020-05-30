COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (May 30):
• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give the latest update at 1 p.m.
• Skate parks reopen in Surrey today
• Four new cases at Langley Lodge
• Surrey addictions officials say pandemic funding is wreaking havoc on those in recovery
• Travel restrictions between Yukon, B.C. expected to lift in July

