COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 30: Skate parks reopen today in Surrey

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (May 30):

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give the latest update at 1 p.m.

• Skate parks reopen in Surrey today

READ ALSO: More than 200 Surrey playgrounds reopening, May 28, 2020

• Four new cases at Langley Lodge

READ ALSO: Langley Lodge ordered to swab all residents staff, new cases discovered, May 30, 2020

• Surrey addictions officials say pandemic funding is wreaking havoc on those in recovery

READ ALSO: Surrey addictions officials say pandemic funding is wreaking havoc on those in recovery, May 30, 2020

• Travel restrictions between Yukon, B.C. expected to lift in July

READ ALSO: Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier, May 30, 2020

Coronavirus