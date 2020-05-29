COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 29: Feds to mull border-closure exceptions for families split between Canada and U.S.

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, May 29. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the federal government is mulling over the idea of allowing U.S. border-closure exceptions for families split between the neighbouring countries.

• The cruise-ship season in Canada is all but dead as Ottawa extends a ban on ships in Canadian waters until the end of October.

• Volunteers at Mount Olive Lutheran Church have a plan in the bag to help support a meal program for Surrey’s most vulnerable.

• The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension could be facing delays as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed TransLink’s latest investment plan update set for July.

• Local charities and non-profit organizations in Delta can apply now for emergency funding to help them continue to offer much-needed services during the COVID-19 pandemic.



