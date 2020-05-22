Signs outside of The Shops at Morgan Crossing PetSmart direct shoppers where to wait, based on whether they’re arriving for a pet-grooming appointment or essential shopping. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 22: Peninsula restaurants not rushing to open, B.C. campsites only open to residents this summer

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, May 22. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• The provincial government relaxed COVID-19 regulations this week to allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in service, but that doesn’t mean Semiahmoo Peninsula establishments are in a rush to open their doors.

• A Richmond resident has been fined $1,000 for not following federal and provincial orders to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Canada from international travelling.

• Amid businesses reopening and thousands of unemployed British Columbians relying on emergency benefits to get by, the province will still be increasing minimum wage by 75 cents in June, Labour Minister Harry Bains says.

Camping in provincial parks will be open to only B.C residents this summer, the provincial ministry of environment has announced.

• Politicians in B.C. will return to a new look legislature next month where efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could see the house taking on the appearance of a TV game show, says Premier John Horgan.

• WorkSafe BC will focus on random inspections to ensure businesses follow health guidelines and requirements as the province enters Phase Two in its COVID-19 reopening plan.

• Provincial officials announced Thursday (May 21) that B.C.’s 12 new cases of COVID-19 include one at the Mountain Institution in Agassiz.


