COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, May 20. This will be updated as information becomes available throughout the day:
• Non-medical masks are now recommended when distancing not possible
• The federal government has unveiled plans for a small business rent-relief program.
• There were only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C. Tuesday, including one in a care home.
• Help is available for Surrey businesses as they aim to set up a safety plan and re-open.
• As COVID-19 response ramps up, more scrutiny is required: NDP’s Singh.
• Regions within each province should open on their own timeline, a poll suggests.
editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter