COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The Canadian government announced a new rent-relief plan to help small businesses. (The Canadian Press photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, May 20. This will be updated as information becomes available throughout the day:

• Non-medical masks are now recommended when distancing not possible

• The federal government has unveiled plans for a small business rent-relief program.

• There were only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C. Tuesday, including one in a care home.

• Help is available for Surrey businesses as they aim to set up a safety plan and re-open.

• As COVID-19 response ramps up, more scrutiny is required: NDP’s Singh.

• Regions within each province should open on their own timeline, a poll suggests.



