COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 19: The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month

In this photo taken Oct. 9, 2019, traffic enters the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch Border Crossing, in Blaine, Wash. The border will remain closed to non-essential travel until June 21, 2020, the Canadian federal government announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, May 19. This will be updated as information becomes available throughout the day:

• The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until June 21, the federal government announced Tuesday morning.

• The City of White Rock will ‘go slowly’ with regard to easing COVID-19-related restrictions, the mayor says.

• A new ‘thank you’ sign campaign has launched on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

• The ongoing pandemic has left the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society looking at a $250,000 donation shortfall

• A ‘spontaneous’ drive-by car show replaced usual May Day festivities in Fort Langley on the long weekend.

• A new report from StatsCan shows that Canadian residents’ worries are shifting from health-care to social isolation, as the pandemic wears on.

• The federal government is looking into ways to provide provinces with more money for child care in a post-pandemic world, The Canadian Press reports.

• Here’s a surprise – B.C.’s lighthouse keepers have largely been unaffected by isolation, according to The Canadian Press.



