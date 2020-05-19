In this photo taken Oct. 9, 2019, traffic enters the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch Border Crossing, in Blaine, Wash. The border will remain closed to non-essential travel until June 21, 2020, the Canadian federal government announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 19: The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, May 19. This will be updated as information becomes available throughout the day:

• The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until June 21, the federal government announced Tuesday morning.

• The City of White Rock will ‘go slowly’ with regard to easing COVID-19-related restrictions, the mayor says.

• A new ‘thank you’ sign campaign has launched on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

• The ongoing pandemic has left the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society looking at a $250,000 donation shortfall

• A ‘spontaneous’ drive-by car show replaced usual May Day festivities in Fort Langley on the long weekend.

• A new report from StatsCan shows that Canadian residents’ worries are shifting from health-care to social isolation, as the pandemic wears on.

• The federal government is looking into ways to provide provinces with more money for child care in a post-pandemic world, The Canadian Press reports.

• Here’s a surprise – B.C.’s lighthouse keepers have largely been unaffected by isolation, according to The Canadian Press.


Coronavirus

