COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 15: Dental offices not yet returning to regular practice

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, May 15. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Premier John Horgan, Minister of Education Rob Fleming, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care, are to provide an update at 10 a.m. today about B.C.’s plans to ensure more students have access to in-class instruction before the end of the school year. Watch the livestream on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

• As various services gear up to reopen after the May long weekend, those in need of a teeth cleaning will need to wait a little longer.

• The increase in use of antibacterial cleaners caused by the COVID-19 pandemic likely won’t contribute to an increase in superbugs: professor.

• Mixed messages: Ottawa, Moe differ on Indigenous ceremonies during pandemic.

• As of Thursday (May 14), B.C. had 372 active cases of COVID-19, and more than 1,885 people have recovered, health officials announced.

• All Cloverdale Market Days events have now been cancelled for 2020.

• Metro Vancouver’s last remaining drive-in movie theatre experience, in Aldergrove, has taken a step Back to the Future during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk.



