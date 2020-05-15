(File photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 15: Dental offices not yet returning to regular practice

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, May 15. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Premier John Horgan, Minister of Education Rob Fleming, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care, are to provide an update at 10 a.m. today about B.C.’s plans to ensure more students have access to in-class instruction before the end of the school year. Watch the livestream on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

• As various services gear up to reopen after the May long weekend, those in need of a teeth cleaning will need to wait a little longer.

• The increase in use of antibacterial cleaners caused by the COVID-19 pandemic likely won’t contribute to an increase in superbugs: professor.

• Mixed messages: Ottawa, Moe differ on Indigenous ceremonies during pandemic.

• As of Thursday (May 14), B.C. had 372 active cases of COVID-19, and more than 1,885 people have recovered, health officials announced.

• All Cloverdale Market Days events have now been cancelled for 2020.

• Metro Vancouver’s last remaining drive-in movie theatre experience, in Aldergrove, has taken a step Back to the Future during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet
Next story
Pressing need for Marine Drive stabilization project – White Rock council told

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 15: Dental offices not yet returning to regular practice

Raft of charges recommended for suspect in Highway 1 carjacking crime spree

Surrey man crashes on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, steals a truck, crashes again in Langley

‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm gives a shout out to B.C. city in very Canadian video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

VIDEO: Black bear hops backyard fence to say hello to Abbotsford family

Video taken from house on Applewood Drive on Sumas Mountain

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

Most Read