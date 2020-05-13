The City of White Rock’s promenade closed to the public as of Friday, April 10. (File photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 13: Puppy scams up, White Rock to remain closed to visitors on long weekend

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, May 13. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• With the Victoria Day long weekend (May 16-18) looming, White Rock council wants to get the message out that the city is still closed to visitors until the province formally enters the relaxed restrictions of phase two of pandemic response.

• The ongoing pandemic is bringing an extra layer of concern for search and rescue groups across the province.

• Health Canada says it has authorized the first COVID-19 serological test for use in the country to detect antibodies specific to the virus.

• The Better Business Bureau says puppy scams are the latest way fraudsters are taking advantage of lonely, isolated people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• As the B.C. economy gets ready to reopen, both the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce and the Cloverdale BIA are taking steps to help businesses get going again.

• Hockey parents unsure about the future of minor hockey with COVID-19.

• While this summer’s Pacific National Exhibition is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver fair’s popular prize home will still be given to one lucky lottery winner.


