Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says re-opening B.C.’s border to the U.S. ‘is not in our best interest’ right now. (B.C. Government photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 12: Federal government announces $500 payment for seniors

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, May 12.

This list will be updated as information becomes available throughout the day:

• Isolated seniors in South Surrey received a special Mother’s Day delivery last weekend.

• The federal government announced Tuesday morning plans for a one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid the COVID-19 crisis.

• A new service aims to deliver groceries to seniors in South Surrey and White Rock.

• Canadian singer Bryan Adams is facing backlash over COVID-19 posts on social media.

• A Canadian inmate has filed a lawsuit over the safety of inmates during the pandemic.

• Large companies working in Canada’s oilpatch are welcoming federal aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact the funds come with climate-change conditions.

Opening the B.C’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry.

More to come throughout the day…


Coronavirus

