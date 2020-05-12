COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, May 12.
• Isolated seniors in South Surrey received a special Mother’s Day delivery last weekend.
• The federal government announced Tuesday morning plans for a one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid the COVID-19 crisis.
• A new service aims to deliver groceries to seniors in South Surrey and White Rock.
• Canadian singer Bryan Adams is facing backlash over COVID-19 posts on social media.
• A Canadian inmate has filed a lawsuit over the safety of inmates during the pandemic.
• Large companies working in Canada’s oilpatch are welcoming federal aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact the funds come with climate-change conditions.
• Opening the B.C’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry.
