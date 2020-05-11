COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 11: New mural in White Rock to honour frontline workers; federal program aids large businesses

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, May 11. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• The City of White Rock has approved the creation of a new mural, which will honour the work front-line workers are doing during the COVID-19 crisis.

• The federal government announced a plan Monday to help large- and medium-sized businesses that have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

• More COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across the country, beginning with Ontario an Quebec.

• Some urban planners predict that the current pandemic may cause cities to rethink the way they evolve and grow, after years of focusing on higher-density centres.

• BC Hydro has seen a 10 per cent dip in electricity demand.

• Physical-distancing guidelines changed Mother’s Day traditions for many families.

• ‘Go back to the old way’ urge some First Nation leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19
Widespread criticism for B.C. school trustee's COVID-19 conspiracy theory rant

