COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 9: Surrey Schools superintendent gives tentative plan for part-time return to schools

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, May 9:

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the latest COVID-19 numbers at noon

• An employee at a South Surrey Loblaw warehouse has tested positive

READ ALSO: South Surrey Loblaw employee tests positive for COVID-19, May 8, 2020

• Surrey Schools superintendent gives tentative plan for part-time return to schools

READ ALSO: Surrey Schools looking to ‘balance’ face-to-face, remote learning: superintendent, May 8, 2020

• Following the death of a South Surrey woman, without a support worker or family by her, advocates say concerns are being heard

READ ALSO: South Surrey advocate ‘optimistic’ hospital-visitor policy changes imminent, May 8, 2020

• The City of Delta has reopened sports courts and other outdoor amenities

READ ALSO: Delta reopens sports courts, other outdoor amenities, May 8, 2020

• TransLink will no longer be going forward with some of its previously announced route reductions and layoffs

READ ALSO: TransLink scraps layoffs impacting 1,500 employees amid emergency provincial funding, May 8, 2020

• B.C. Attorney General David Eby has been appointed to a federal committee to make a path out of the suspension of courtroom proceedings due to COVID-19

READ ALSO: B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups, May 8, 2020

• What will B.C.’s phased in approach look like?

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society, May 8, 2020

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected
Next story
Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Just Posted

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 9: Surrey Schools superintendent gives tentative plan for part-time return to schools

South Surrey advocate ‘optimistic’ hospital-visitor policy changes imminent

Ariis Knight’s story ‘captured empathy of the country,’ will save lives: Tennant

South Surrey Loblaw employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company officials say man was not symptomatic at work

Surrey firefighters society donates to youth mental health program, with help of vehicle raffle

Surrey Honda has donated a 2020 CRV to the charitable society

Falling limb hits South Surrey jogger

City assessing forest edge after 25-year-old suffers ‘not extensive’ injuries in ‘bizarre’ incident

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

RCMP say Griff begs forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw’ while on police duty

Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

Most Read