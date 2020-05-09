COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, May 9:
• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the latest COVID-19 numbers at noon
• An employee at a South Surrey Loblaw warehouse has tested positive
• Surrey Schools superintendent gives tentative plan for part-time return to schools
• Following the death of a South Surrey woman, without a support worker or family by her, advocates say concerns are being heard
• The City of Delta has reopened sports courts and other outdoor amenities
• TransLink will no longer be going forward with some of its previously announced route reductions and layoffs
• B.C. Attorney General David Eby has been appointed to a federal committee to make a path out of the suspension of courtroom proceedings due to COVID-19
• What will B.C.’s phased in approach look like?