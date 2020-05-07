A sign in Newton reminds people to “flatten the curve.” (File photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 7: B.C.’s plan for surgery renewal to be announced today

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, May 7. This information will be updated as information becomes available:

• Premier John Horgan, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, are to make an announcement about B.C.’s plan for surgery renewal at 10:30 a.m. today. Watch the livestream on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

• Surrey’s first quarter financial report for 2020 forecasts a city budget shortfall of between $37 million and $42 million on account of the pandemic.

• The B.C. government is moving cautiously to open up more businesses and services in the COVID-19 pandemic, with businesses, medical and other services required to show how they will increase protection for customers and employees.
• British Columbians who have remained isolated for months can begin to slightly broaden their social circles as of mid-May.
• The Canadian Paediatric Society is closely monitoring reports that COVID-19 may be linked to a strange inflammatory syndrome in some children.
• While visiting these historic locations isn’t advised right now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people can use Google Street View to virtually visit the real-life locations that inspired the Group of Seven’s art.

• A free website is helping people across the Fraser Valley avoid wait times at businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

• Statistics Canada reported the youth employment rate dropped to 49 per cent at the outset of the pandemic, the lowest since comparable data began being gathered in 1976.


