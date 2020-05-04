Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, works on a daily summary at her office in Victoria, April 18, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 4: Some provinces easing restrictions; Air Canada cites $1B losses

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday (May 4):

• Ontario and Quebec have started to ease lockdown restrictions.

• Air Canada reports first-quarter losses of more than $1-billion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts answer Canadians’ questions about the virus, potential vaccines and more.

• A White Rock retirement residence says thank-you for an outpouring of support.

• A Langley retirement community offers tips for celebrating Mother’s Day safely this month.

And from the weekend:

• The Little League World Series has been cancelled this year, potentially affecting Surrey and White Rock youth baseball associations, both of which have seen teams qualify in the past.

• B.C. will re-open ‘safely, slowly, methodically’ says Bonnie Henry.

• What B.C. rents and landlords need to know during the pandemic.

More to come throughout the day…


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening
Next story
UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Just Posted

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1962

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

White Rock caregiver for man with developmental disability ‘holding on to hope’

Zi Paris is among many struggling to cope in wake of program shutdowns

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 4: Some provinces easing restrictions; Air Canada cites $1B losses

‘Outpouring of love and support’ at White Rock retirement residence

Recognition of sacrifices appreciated: community relations manager

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

DFO investigating dead salmon fry washed up on banks of the Fraser River

River advocates asking folks to document any more dead fish found along the Fraser

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

TransLink, BC Transit to resume collecting fares June 1 after installing new barriers

Temporary barriers will allow for front-loading on buses

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

B.C. study finds warning labels reduce alcohol consumption

Researchers behind study recommend warning labels should be on all alcohol containers

Most Read