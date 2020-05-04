COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 4: Some provinces easing restrictions; Air Canada cites $1B losses

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, works on a daily summary at her office in Victoria, April 18, 2020. (B.C. government)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday (May 4):

• Ontario and Quebec have started to ease lockdown restrictions.

• Air Canada reports first-quarter losses of more than $1-billion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Experts answer Canadians’ questions about the virus, potential vaccines and more.

• A White Rock retirement residence says thank-you for an outpouring of support.

• A Langley retirement community offers tips for celebrating Mother’s Day safely this month.

And from the weekend:

• The Little League World Series has been cancelled this year, potentially affecting Surrey and White Rock youth baseball associations, both of which have seen teams qualify in the past.

• B.C. will re-open ‘safely, slowly, methodically’ says Bonnie Henry.

• What B.C. rents and landlords need to know during the pandemic.

More to come throughout the day…



