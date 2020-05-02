A sign in Newton reminding people to “flatten the curve.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 2: Pennsylvania off the table for Surrey, White Rock little leaguers

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (May 2):

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected the present the latest numbers at noon

• The Little League World Series and championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions, which includes Surrey and White Rock, has been cancelled

READ ALSO: Pennsylvania off the table for Surrey, White Rock little leaguers, May 2, 2020

• A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared “over” at a seniors long-term care facility in Surrey

READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey’s Guildford Seniors Village ‘over’: Fraser Health, May 1, 2020

• Surrey Schools has received a $30,000 donation for its meal program

READ ALSO: Surrey school district receives $30,000 donation for meal program, May 1, 2020

• A Chilliwack poultry processing plant has been ordered to remain closed, following an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley poultry processing plant ordered to remain closed due to COVID-19, May 1, 2020

• B.C.’s is past the half-way point of a massive staff reorganization that ends part-time work for senior care aides at multiple sites

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. halfway to goal of single-site jobs for care home staff, May 2, 2020

• Henry has hinted that British Columbians will be able to broaden their social circles in the coming months

READ ALSO: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says, May 1, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Coronavirus

