COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (May 2):
• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected the present the latest numbers at noon
• The Little League World Series and championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions, which includes Surrey and White Rock, has been cancelled
• A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared “over” at a seniors long-term care facility in Surrey
• Surrey Schools has received a $30,000 donation for its meal program
• A Chilliwack poultry processing plant has been ordered to remain closed, following an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff
• B.C.’s is past the half-way point of a massive staff reorganization that ends part-time work for senior care aides at multiple sites
• Henry has hinted that British Columbians will be able to broaden their social circles in the coming months
