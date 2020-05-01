A chalked message on a gate was a cheering sight for Roger Currie during a recent walk. (Roger Currie photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 1: Businesses preparing to jump-start economy, cleaner-related calls to poison control increase

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, May 1. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Business organizations in Surrey and White Rock are preparing to jump-start the local economy when COVID-19 health and safety restrictions are finally lifted.

Canadian Costco shoppers don’t need to wear face masks to enter the warehouse, despite new rules coming into effect for U.S. stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• B.C.’s slow increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued with 25 new cases announced April 30, including 12 more cases in the outbreak at the medium security federal prison at Mission.

• Poison control officials in B.C. have been responding to a noticeable uptick in calls related to cleaning chemical exposures as many work to keep surfaces clean and COVID-19 free, sparking a warning from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

