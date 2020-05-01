COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

A chalked message on a gate was a cheering sight for Roger Currie during a recent walk. (Roger Currie photo)

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, May 1. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Business organizations in Surrey and White Rock are preparing to jump-start the local economy when COVID-19 health and safety restrictions are finally lifted.

• Canadian Costco shoppers don’t need to wear face masks to enter the warehouse, despite new rules coming into effect for U.S. stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• B.C.’s slow increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued with 25 new cases announced April 30, including 12 more cases in the outbreak at the medium security federal prison at Mission.

• Poison control officials in B.C. have been responding to a noticeable uptick in calls related to cleaning chemical exposures as many work to keep surfaces clean and COVID-19 free, sparking a warning from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

