COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

April 27: Federal subsidy program officially begins accepting applications

Here’s your update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, April 27:

More than 10,000 businesses applied for the 75 per cent federal subsidy on the opening morning of the program, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

• The subsidy program will help fund Canadian faith organizations and churches that are struggling due to the pandemic.

The Canadian Press reports on how National Hockey League goaltenders are staying sharp despite restrictions in training caused by the pandemic.

• Restaurants are pivoting to selling groceries as they adjust on the fly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Discarded masks and gloves are becoming a problem.

And in case you missed them, here are are some stories from the weekend on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis:

• Surrey’s FVDED in the Park has been cancelled, and rescheduled for 2021.

• B.C. total death toll from COVID-19 reached 100 on Saturday, while the majority of new cases comes as a result of an outbreak at a federal prison in Mission.

• Homeless camps are ordered to move into hotels in Victoria and Vancouver, after a provincial order.

More to come…


