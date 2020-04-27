COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, April 27:

• More than 10,000 businesses applied for the 75 per cent federal subsidy on the opening morning of the program, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

• The subsidy program will help fund Canadian faith organizations and churches that are struggling due to the pandemic.

• The Canadian Press reports on how National Hockey League goaltenders are staying sharp despite restrictions in training caused by the pandemic.

• Restaurants are pivoting to selling groceries as they adjust on the fly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Discarded masks and gloves are becoming a problem.

And in case you missed them, here are are some stories from the weekend on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis:

• Surrey’s FVDED in the Park has been cancelled, and rescheduled for 2021.

• B.C. total death toll from COVID-19 reached 100 on Saturday, while the majority of new cases comes as a result of an outbreak at a federal prison in Mission.

• Homeless camps are ordered to move into hotels in Victoria and Vancouver, after a provincial order.

More to come…



