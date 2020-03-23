(Centre for Disease Control photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 23: Surrey urged to declare local state of emergency, feds launch ad campaign

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, March 23. This will be updated as information becomes available:

The Canadian government is investing $192 million in finding a vaccine and treatment methods for COVID-19.

Service BC offices will remain open across the province with reception areas modified to support social distancing and the first hour of business set aside for vulnerable citizens.

The Surrey Board of Trade and the South Asian Business Association are urging the City of Surrey to immediately declare a local state of emergency amid the COVID-19 Outbreak.

The City of White Rock announced that it will temporarily close its waterfront parking lots and parkade, starting today (March 23) as part of an effort to reduce the number of people visiting the city’s popular pier and promenade.

The federal government is launching a $30-million national ad campaign today (March 23) to urge every Canadian to do their bit to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Peace Arch News guest columnist Kristyl Clark – a former PAN staffer – shares some insights as she self-isolates with her husband and two young daughters.

Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the country’s largest airline cuts routes amid plunging demand.

Canada won’t have a team at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics unless the Games are postponed, according to a joint statement issued by Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The City of White Rock has closed four playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Busy White Rock cannabis dispensary implementing “mandatory measures” in response to COVID-19
Next story
Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

Just Posted

COVID-19: City of Surrey urged to declare local state of emergency

Surrey Board of Trade and South Asian Business Association issue joint call for action

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 23: Surrey urged to declare local state of emergency, feds launch ad campaign

City of White Rock to close waterfront parking lots to help slow spread of COVID-19

Move is intended to discourage large crowds from gathering on the popular pier and promenade

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 22: City of Surrey playgrounds remain open

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

No, your social insurance number is not cancelled because of COVID-19

A phone scam surfaces in the Lower Mainland

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

Most Read