COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The COVID-19 virus.

Daily update for Friday, April 24 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• The lights on White Rock’s iconic pier will glow red on Friday, April 24, in honour of the lives lost tragically in Nova Scotia last weekend.

• The head of a partnership that works with and advocates for people with disabilities is appealing for a change to Fraser Health policy around COVID-19 hospital protocols.

• B.C. Premier John Horgan is hesitant about implementing stricter ferry restrictions and is hopeful it will be unnecessary by the time the May long weekend rolls around.

• An Abbotsford judge has ruled that COVID-19 is not a “get-out-of-jail-free card” for inmates using it as an argument to be released from prison.

• The modest community of Aldergrove has been thrust into the limelight after a truck driver was denied walk-up service at one of its Tim Horton’s drive-thrus.

• More than 160 members of parliament have pledged to donate their annual pay raise to charity amid questions surrounding why the legislated salary boost wasn’t cancelled due to COVID-19.


