These flowers were among several that filled up planters outside Irena Shklover’s house recently, left by a family she has never met, after Shklover left a note explaining why her usual display of petunias would not be returning this year. (Contributed photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 23: Applications open May 1 for one-time $1,000 B.C. emergency benefit for workers

Daily update for Thursday, April 23 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, are to provide an update on novel coronavirus at 3 p.m. today.

• The application for B.C.’s emergency fund for workers whose ability to work has been affected by COVID-19 will launch next week, on May 1.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend more than $1 billion to help develop, test and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to determine how widely the virus has spread through Canada.

• Infectious disease experts say provinces looking to relax restrictions related to COVID-19 need to consider their neighbours.

• Grade 10 Earl Marriott Secondary student Chelsea Granter had a notion about how to fill the hours and days spent at home in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Masks are now required when caring for cats at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove, after a tiger in an American zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

• People who recovered from COVID-19 at a B.C. care home are part of a study to determine a reliable test to see if others may have immunity.

• The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it’s going to fight for citizens nabbed for municipal recreational infractions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Volunteers across Canada are recognized from April 19 to 25, during a time when the COVID-190 pandemic has changed the landscape of volunteering in the country.


