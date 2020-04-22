COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

City of White Rock workers put up fences around the promenade. The city closed the popular waterfront walkway ahead of the Easter long weekend. Council this week endorsed a motion to consider reopening some of its waterfront parking lots to residents who have parking decals. (File photo)

Daily update for Wednesday, April 22 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• Minster of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are to provide an update on the novel coronavirus at 3 p.m. today. Watch the livestream on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

• The federal government has unveiled $9 billion in funding for post-secondary students, including a new emergency student benefit for those who are struggling to find a job due to COVID-19.

• Already in the throes of a housing and homelessness crisis in many parts of the country, advocates say funds to fight the spread of COVID-19 could be used to keep people housed long after the pandemic has ended.

• White Rock city staff will be taking a look at opening some of the waterfront parking lot area to residents with parking decals during the current pandemic situation.

• Worrying about being infected with COVID-19 at the grocery store where she works has become part of the job for Kelly Ferguson, who lives with her 90-year-old mother.

• The latest round of government projections related to the COVID-19 pandemic includes an increasingly common phrase — reaching the peak. But what exactly does that mean?

• The federal government has given up its fight against court rulings that effectively outlawed placements in solitary confinement lasting longer than 15 days.

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says non-essential services need to plan for how to re-open safely as the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic flattens in B.C.



