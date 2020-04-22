City of White Rock workers put up fences around the promenade. The city closed the popular waterfront walkway ahead of the Easter long weekend. Council this week endorsed a motion to consider reopening some of its waterfront parking lots to residents who have parking decals. (File photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 22: Feds announce $9 billion for post-secondary students

Daily update for Wednesday, April 22 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• Minster of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are to provide an update on the novel coronavirus at 3 p.m. today. Watch the livestream on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

• The federal government has unveiled $9 billion in funding for post-secondary students, including a new emergency student benefit for those who are struggling to find a job due to COVID-19.

• Already in the throes of a housing and homelessness crisis in many parts of the country, advocates say funds to fight the spread of COVID-19 could be used to keep people housed long after the pandemic has ended.

• White Rock city staff will be taking a look at opening some of the waterfront parking lot area to residents with parking decals during the current pandemic situation.

Worrying about being infected with COVID-19 at the grocery store where she works has become part of the job for Kelly Ferguson, who lives with her 90-year-old mother.

• The latest round of government projections related to the COVID-19 pandemic includes an increasingly common phrase — reaching the peak. But what exactly does that mean?

• The federal government has given up its fight against court rulings that effectively outlawed placements in solitary confinement lasting longer than 15 days.

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says non-essential services need to plan for how to re-open safely as the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic flattens in B.C.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

