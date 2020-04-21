COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Daily update for Tuesday, April 21 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• The City of White Rock has cancelled its spring recreation programming through to the end of June, it announced late Monday. In addition, the city is cutting back on other expenses, such as gardening, to help save money.

• An airplane hired by a Lower Mainland pub owner, and towing a banner thanking health care workers, flew over Peace Arch Hospital on Monday evening, shortly after the 7 p.m. salute. Gordon Cartwright, whose daughter works as an ER nurse at PAH, also commissioned the plane to fly over Royal Columbian Hospital near his home.

• The provice has opened COVID-19 testing to a wider segment of the population. “Right now, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now be assessed and tested, through your family physician,” Henry said at her daily briefing April 20. “If you have your nurse practitioner or a local community collection centre, you can call 8-1-1 to find out where those are.”

• A B.C. doctor has designed a special operating room for COVID-19 patients. Dr. Curt Smecher, an anesthesiologist at ARH, worked with the hospital’s maintenance engineers to develop the room, which has now been constructed at ARH, as well as at Surrey Memorial and Royal Columbian hospitals.

• The federal government has unveiled a $350 million fund to help charities and non-profits get through the COVID-19 pandemic.The Emergency Community Support Fund will be split; part will go directly to smaller frontline organizations, while the rest will go to national organizations like the United Way.

•The federal government will begin to accept applications for the wage subsidy Monday (April 27), as it rolls out a calculator for businesses to calculate how much they could receive. The $73-billion wage subsidy will provide businesses with 75 per cent of each employee’s salary, up to $847 each week. It is available for businesses who have lost 15 per cent of gross revenue in March, and 30 per cent in the months following.

• An advocate says a rise in tent cities and encampments is linked to health confidence among Canada’s homeless population. The growth of such tent cities are a natural occurrence when homeless residents feel unsafe about their living conditions, and the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened those feelings, said Tim Richter, the president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.

