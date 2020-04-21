An airplane towing a banner thanking health care workers flies over Peace Arch Hospital on Monday evening. (D. McBride photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

All B.C. residents who display symptoms of COVID-19 now eligible for testing

Daily update for Tuesday, April 21 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• The City of White Rock has cancelled its spring recreation programming through to the end of June, it announced late Monday. In addition, the city is cutting back on other expenses, such as gardening, to help save money.

• An airplane hired by a Lower Mainland pub owner, and towing a banner thanking health care workers, flew over Peace Arch Hospital on Monday evening, shortly after the 7 p.m. salute. Gordon Cartwright, whose daughter works as an ER nurse at PAH, also commissioned the plane to fly over Royal Columbian Hospital near his home.

• The provice has opened COVID-19 testing to a wider segment of the population. “Right now, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now be assessed and tested, through your family physician,” Henry said at her daily briefing April 20. “If you have your nurse practitioner or a local community collection centre, you can call 8-1-1 to find out where those are.”

• A B.C. doctor has designed a special operating room for COVID-19 patients. Dr. Curt Smecher, an anesthesiologist at ARH, worked with the hospital’s maintenance engineers to develop the room, which has now been constructed at ARH, as well as at Surrey Memorial and Royal Columbian hospitals.

• The federal government has unveiled a $350 million fund to help charities and non-profits get through the COVID-19 pandemic.The Emergency Community Support Fund will be split; part will go directly to smaller frontline organizations, while the rest will go to national organizations like the United Way.

•The federal government will begin to accept applications for the wage subsidy Monday (April 27), as it rolls out a calculator for businesses to calculate how much they could receive. The $73-billion wage subsidy will provide businesses with 75 per cent of each employee’s salary, up to $847 each week. It is available for businesses who have lost 15 per cent of gross revenue in March, and 30 per cent in the months following.

• An advocate says a rise in tent cities and encampments is linked to health confidence among Canada’s homeless population. The growth of such tent cities are a natural occurrence when homeless residents feel unsafe about their living conditions, and the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened those feelings, said Tim Richter, the president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP notes ‘small increase’ in domestic violence during pandemic

Auto theft and theft from vehicles has decreased and business break-ins have increased compared to the same period in 2019

Appeal court upholds Surrey judge’s convictions of two drug dealers

Men appealed convictions related to 2015 dial-a-dope investigation

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

All B.C. residents who display symptoms of COVID-19 now eligible for testing

Surrey judge finds COVID-19 a factor in granting four men bail in 106-kilos meth case

Four Mexican nationals charged with importing and possession for purpose of trafficking released on $10,000 bail each

PHOTOS: Train hits semi in Port Kells

Semi driver suffers only minor injuries

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, approximate payout with new calculator

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

B.C. doctor designs special operating room for COVID-19 patients

Design protects patients from wound infection while preventing virus from spreading to nearby areas

Most Read