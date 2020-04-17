COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Daily update for Friday, April 17 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• A staff member at North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam has tested positive for COVID-19.

• B.C. recorded 14 more COVID-19 positive tests April 16, for a total of 1,575 cases since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

• Have an uplifting story or video to share? Black Press Media has launch the #WereInThisTogether campaign, as a way to showcase the feel-good stories of resilience and compassion that people need now more than ever before.

• A Chilliwack family found a creative way to help a local organization that feeds students, after a major fundraising event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

• Many Canadian high school seniors who may have to miss out on prom and graduation ceremonies this year as the coronavirus outbreak continues may start turning to virtual celebrations to recreate these rites of passage from the safety of their homes.

• A Surrey printing business has started selling eight-foot banners to thank frontline health-care workers, while also raising money for the Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

• Senior podcasters are taking on tech to stay connected with each other and the world.

• Facebook to start warning users who ‘liked,’ reacted to or commented on posts that contained misinformation about the coronavirus.



