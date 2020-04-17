COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 17: COVID-19 confirmed at North Fraser Pretrial Centre

Daily update for Friday, April 17 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

A staff member at North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam has tested positive for COVID-19.

B.C. recorded 14 more COVID-19 positive tests April 16, for a total of 1,575 cases since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

• Have an uplifting story or video to share? Black Press Media has launch the #WereInThisTogether campaign, as a way to showcase the feel-good stories of resilience and compassion that people need now more than ever before.

• A Chilliwack family found a creative way to help a local organization that feeds students, after a major fundraising event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

• Many Canadian high school seniors who may have to miss out on prom and graduation ceremonies this year as the coronavirus outbreak continues may start turning to virtual celebrations to recreate these rites of passage from the safety of their homes.

• A Surrey printing business has started selling eight-foot banners to thank frontline health-care workers, while also raising money for the Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

• Senior podcasters are taking on tech to stay connected with each other and the world.

Facebook to start warning users who ‘liked,’ reacted to or commented on posts that contained misinformation about the coronavirus.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents
Next story
Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Just Posted

COVID-19 case confirmed at North Fraser Pretrial Centre

Fraser Health says staff member at Port Coquitlam facility has tested positive

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 17: COVID-19 confirmed at North Fraser Pretrial Centre

VIDEO: Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 99 southbound in South Surrey

At least one person taken to hospital after pickup truck collides with sedan

Denning group of health clinics in Surrey want residents to know – we’re open

Staff at clinics say they’re worried people aren’t getting care due to fear or misconceptions

Delta mayor asks B.C. government to support local media

“Without local media our democratic institutions will be severely weakened,” Harvie says in letter to Horgan

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

CFA today urged government to establish emergency fund to help farmers overcome mounting costs

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

VIDEO: Trio of Chilliwack boys ready to shave dad’s head for charity

The Sgouraditis family has found a creative way to help local organization that feeds students

Most Read