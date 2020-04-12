The City of White Rock blocked access to the waterfront promenade in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Aaron Hinks photos)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 12: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes day off from updating nation on the COVID-19 crisis

Daily update for Easter Sunday, April 12 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond:

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not hold a press conference Easter Sunday, making it the first time since March 11 that he did not host a daily briefing.

• Provincial Health Minister Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are not scheduled to host a press conference. However, yesterday Henry reported 35 new cases for a total of 1,445 provincewide. She reported three additional deaths, bringing B.C.’s total to 58. Of the confirmed cases, 905 people have recovered.

• According to the World Health Organization, there have been 1,696,588 confirmed cases and 105,952 deaths. The organization reports 22,544 confirmed cases in Canada and 492,881 confirmed cases in the United States.

• The Surrey school district has been loaning our electronics to students in need as they switch to remote learning.

• Access to White Rock’s promenade remains closed after the city took the step April 10 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Concerns raised about COVID-19 quarantine rules for migrant workers

• A number of White Rock businesses have found creative ways to serve customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon provided a list of some businesses that have adjusted their service, including:

– Hillcrest Bakery & Deli offering free delivery for orders more than $10.

– Live Yoga is offering yoga instruction videos they filmed on their website for a $20 per month subscription service.

– The Dailey Method White Rock is hosting live-streamed fitness classes.

– The Handpicked Home has launched its online store with shipping and curbside pickup.

– Tapestry Music is hosting online instructions.

– Blue Frog is offering recordings of past concerts.

– White Rock Beach Beer and 3 Dogs Brewing are doing home delivery.

– White Rock Supermarket is offering a call-in service. Customers can pay over the phone and employees will prepare the order for curbside pickup.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many
Next story
Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Just Posted

Cloverdale high school teacher chats about teaching and life during the COVID-19 crisis

Surrey’s Walter van Halst sits down for an informal ‘virtual’ coffee to discuss education’s current new reality

Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Animal shelter struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

HINKS: Recommended board games to pass time during COVID-19 shut-down

A top 10 list of must-play boardgames, according to reporter Aaron Hinks

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 12: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes day off from updating nation on the COVID-19 crisis

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

Coroner and RCMP at rural Lower Mainland home Saturday night

Maple Ridge police are expecting to continue their investigation through the night and into Sunday

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Most Read