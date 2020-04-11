COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

A hand sanitizer dispenser and a sign indicating steps to be taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is seen at an entrance to the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Here’s your daily update for Saturday, April 11 on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond:

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie will be giving her daily coronavirus update at noon

• The Clover Rodeo has been cancelled, with the 75th anniversary to now be celebrated in 2021

READ ALSO: ‘We are very sad’: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled for third time in 74 years , April 10, 2020

• BC Ferries is seeing full sailings despite people being asked to stay home for the long weekend

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic, April 10, 2020 , April 10, 2020

• The world virus death toll has surpassed 100,000 as of Friday

READ ALSO: World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard, April 10, 2020

• Canadian police can now make home visits to enforce quarantine for travellers to make sure they’re following the rules

READ ALSO: Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers, April 10, 2020



