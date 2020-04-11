A hand sanitizer dispenser and a sign indicating steps to be taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is seen at an entrance to the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
APRIL 11: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, world virus deaths pass 100,000
Here’s your daily update for Saturday, April 11 on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond:
• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie will be giving her daily coronavirus update at noon
• The Clover Rodeo has been cancelled, with the 75th anniversary to now be celebrated in 2021
• BC Ferries is seeing full sailings despite people being asked to stay home for the long weekend
• The world virus death toll has surpassed 100,000 as of Friday
• Canadian police can now make home visits to enforce quarantine for travellers to make sure they’re following the rules
