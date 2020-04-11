A hand sanitizer dispenser and a sign indicating steps to be taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is seen at an entrance to the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 11: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, world virus deaths pass 100,000

Here’s your daily update for Saturday, April 11 on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond:

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie will be giving her daily coronavirus update at noon

• The Clover Rodeo has been cancelled, with the 75th anniversary to now be celebrated in 2021

READ ALSO: ‘We are very sad’: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled for third time in 74 years, April 10, 2020

• BC Ferries is seeing full sailings despite people being asked to stay home for the long weekend
READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic, April 10, 2020
READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend, April 9, 2020

• The world virus death toll has surpassed 100,000 as of Friday
READ ALSO: World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard, April 10, 2020
• Canadian police can now make home visits to enforce quarantine for travellers to make sure they’re following the rules
READ ALSO: Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers, April 10, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusNorth DeltaSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case
Next story
Surrey RCMP take male into custody for ‘possible weapons possession’

Just Posted

Cloverdale high school teacher chats about teaching and life during the COVID-19 crisis

Surrey’s Walter van Halst sits down for an informal ‘virtual’ coffee to discuss education’s current new reality

Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Animal shelter struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

‘We are very sad’: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled for third time in 74 years

‘We will celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2021,’ event’s chief volunteer says

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 11: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, world virus deaths pass 100,000

Surrey RCMP take male into custody for ‘possible weapons possession’

Police say incident ‘stems from an ongoing dispute’ between people known to each other

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

40 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., five pandemic-related deaths

No new care home outbreaks, down to 128 in hospital

Most Read