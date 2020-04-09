COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, April 9. This will be updated as new information becomes available.
• Premier John Horgan and Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, are to make an announcement this morning at 10:15 a.m. regarding mental health supports for COVID-19. Watch the livestream on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.
• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are to provide an update on the novel coronavirus today at 3 p.m.
• Normal life won’t return to Canada until a vaccine is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily update from Ottawa Thursday.
• British Columbia’s former provincial health officer says he has “grave concerns” about reduced services because of COVID-19 for people struggling with drug addiction.
• With strong control measures, the federal public health agency projects that 11,000 to 22,000 Canadians could die of COVID-19 in the coming months.
• The Semiahmoo First Nation has announced parking-lot and beach-access closures.
• A South Surrey yoga teacher is offering free online classes to help those feeling a need for connection and healing during the pandemic.
• B.C. has received many offers for sale or donation of medical equipment for managing the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and the equipment is proving useful, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter