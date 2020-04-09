COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 9: Concerns for people with addictions, SFN declares state of emergency

Here's the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, April 9.

• Premier John Horgan and Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, are to make an announcement this morning at 10:15 a.m. regarding mental health supports for COVID-19. Watch the livestream on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are to provide an update on the novel coronavirus today at 3 p.m.

• Normal life won’t return to Canada until a vaccine is developed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily update from Ottawa Thursday.

• British Columbia’s former provincial health officer says he has “grave concerns” about reduced services because of COVID-19 for people struggling with drug addiction.

• With strong control measures, the federal public health agency projects that 11,000 to 22,000 Canadians could die of COVID-19 in the coming months.

• The Semiahmoo First Nation has announced parking-lot and beach-access closures.

• A South Surrey yoga teacher is offering free online classes to help those feeling a need for connection and healing during the pandemic.

• B.C. has received many offers for sale or donation of medical equipment for managing the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and the equipment is proving useful, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.


