COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, April 8. This will be updated as new information becomes available.

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are to provide an update on the novel coronavirus at 3 p.m. today.

• The City of White Rock is waiting on senior levels of government for more guidance on what relief can be provided to city taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Celebrating Easter during a pandemic presents challenges enough. But Christian churches in Surrey are rising to the occasion.

• Canadians are urged to include pets in their COVID-19 emergency plans, including who will care for them if their owner is hospitalized.

• The B.C. government announced this morning (April 8) that all provincial parks – including Peace Arch Park in South Surrey – are “immediately closing” due to the pandemic.

