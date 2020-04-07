COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

April 7: Brewery starts making hand sanitizer, City of White Rock and Surrey lays off employees

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Tuesday, April 7. This will be updated as new information becomes available:

• Surrey’s City Dream Centre will deliver close to 1,000 hampers of food to students and families at inner-city schools, along with seniors and others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The City of White Rock and Surrey have had to lay off employees due to reduced work as a result of COVID-19’s impact on the community. The City of Surrey laid off 2,016 employees, while the City of White Rock laid off 25 casual workers.

• This week, the City of White Rock announced it had turned off city-owned water fountains in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

• City of White Rock parking spaces at Peace Arch Hospital will be free at this time, and are to be used only for hospital-related activities.

• Staff at a White Rock brewery are tapping into a slightly different skill-set these days in an effort to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 3 Dogs Brewing has turned its efforts to making hand sanitizer.

• A Cloverdale automotive shop is redefining the word ‘service when it comes to vehicles. Visscher-Pau Automotive introduced a new program April 6 called Blue Glove Service. The program will see the mechanics from Visscher-Pau arrive at your door, pick up your vehicle, service it at Visscher-Pau, and return your vehicle to your doorstep — and they’ll disinfect it in the process.

• Fraser Valley auto sound business starts producing face shields to help frontline health-care workers.

• Tour de White Rock cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• A City of Surrey councillor wants property taxes deferred to December.

• COVID-19 recovery rate in B.C. tops 60 per cent, but the province records death of man in his 40s due to the virus.

Coronavirus

