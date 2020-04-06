COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, April 6. This will be updated as information becomes available:
• At least 240,000 people have already applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit on the first morning the program has opened, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The benefit will provide $2,000 per month for Canadians who have lost their jobs or incomes due to COVID-19.
• Canadians without COVID-19 symptoms onboard a cruise ship that has been docked in Florida will be allowed to disembark and fly home after the Canadian government secured a chartered flight.
• Bars, cannabis businesses are eligible for a $40B credit program from the government bank, Business Development Bank of Canada CEO Michael Denham told The Canadian Press.
• The House of Commons is seeking virtual sittings during the ongoing COVID-19 shutdown.
• B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic.
Other stories from the past few days on the COVID-19 crisis:
• Two people in Delta were fined for trying to sell N95 and surgical masks.
• Boundary Bay Airshow, Tour de Delta events cancelled.
• Bayside rugby director makes pitch for season shift in light of COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus
