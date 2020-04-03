British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is to provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon at 3 p.m. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 3: More changes to parking in White Rock, $100 million for food banks

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, April 3. This will be updated as information becomes available:

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are to provide an update on novel coronavirus today at 3 p.m.

The City of White Rock has announced changes to waterfront, hospital and residents’ parking, as part of its response to changing demands during the pandemic.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will be providing $100 million to food banks across the country as Canadians face widespread layoffs and financial uncertainty.

• A local garbage crew is bringing smiles amid the pandemic.

• How well can cellphones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise, says microbiology specialist Jason Tetro.

A South Surrey catering company has joined the list of businesses that are taking steps to help essential-services workers during the pandemic.

• With rugby seasons across the province shelved for the rest of the season due to the pandemic, Bayside Rugby Club director Andy Blackburn hopes to use the break to bring forth positive change.

• Health care workers will now be able to access mobile health services after insurance providers for hundreds of thousands of frontline staff in B.C. made concessions.

Limited access to contraceptives and services because of COVID-19 is likely to lead to a surge in unintended pregnancies, according to sexual-health advocates.

• Canada Revenue Agency employees will begin Monday the monumental task of delivering federal benefits meant to mitigate the disastrous economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus

Coronavirus

