COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located in South Surrey, displays a sign saying ‘Not gathering, but still with you in spirit.’ (Tracy Holmes photo)

Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for May 31.

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced yesterday a new health order banning overnight camps for children and youth indefinitely.

She said that despite the fact that children don’t seem to be as deeply impacted by the novel coronavirus, overnight camps usually involve many children and voiced concern about being able to physically distance.

• The annual Prostate Cancer Foundation BC fundraiser, typically held in various cities throughout the province, is to be a virtual event this year due to COVID-19.

No matter where in the province you live, you can participate in the event on Father’s Day.

Annual Terry Fox runs across the country are also to be held virtually this year.

• A program to supply hot lunches for homeless people – and others undergoing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic – received a formal launch in White Rock’s uptown area last week.

Some 18 recipients arrived during the noon hour on May 21 to pick up the the brown-bagged chicken meals prepared by the Red Rose Restaurant and distributed adjacent to the White Rock Players Club mural and the parking lot at Russell Avenue and Johnston Road.

Sponsored by the White Rock Rotary Club, in collaboration with Peninsula United Church’s Rev. Joan McMurtry and the City of White Rock, the Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday program joins a Wednesday lunch already distributed at the site by Peace Portal Alliance.

• City of White Rock issued a news release May 29 saying that it’s ensuring employees are placed in essential roles during the pandemic.

“The City’s Human Resources team has partnered with other departments to identify where employees are needed most, matching skill sets to essential work that needs to be done. The City is balancing those needs against a significant loss of revenue, expected to result in a deficit of $1.8 million by the end of August 2020,” the news release states.

SEE ALSO: 11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

• Saturday, the province said 11 British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, and no new deaths had been recorded.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that as COVID-19 daily case counts remain low and more outbreaks end, people need to remain cautious and “proceed with care” as the province enters the third week of its reopening plan.