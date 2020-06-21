Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The Pacwest announced that league competition has been cancelled for the fall

Here’s the latest update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Sunday, June 21.

• White Rock-South Surrey Meals on Wheels program keeps rolling, despite COVID-19. A wave of new volunteers have stepped in to help when the pandemic struck.

• College sports fields and courts all across the province will remain empty for the rest of the year. The Pacwest announced on Friday that league competition in men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf has been cancelled for the fall.

• Organizers of a major Indigenous festival in Ottawa considered postponing or cancelling it entirely after COVID-19 restrictions meant they couldn’t gather in person. But as an anti-racism movement swept the country, bolstered by news of Indigenous deaths during police interactions, Trina Simard said it only affirmed their decision to take the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival online.

• For people in the deaf or hard of hearing communities, the pandemic has created an additional challenge for communication. Alexandria McGarva, who is hard of hearing, has stopped going to public places she’s unfamiliar with because of the additional struggles created by social distancing and wearing a mask.

• Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes, experts say.

• U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because robust testing turns up too many cases of COVID-19.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing child, 4, found dead on sand bar in southern Alberta river
Next story
Family of 62-year-old Ontario man who died after police shooting call for inquiry

Just Posted

SFN, City of White Rock release video for National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is on June 21

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The Pacwest announced that league competition has been cancelled for the fall

Cloverdale mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Surrey grads find a new way to celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Schools Superintendent says it’s ‘no question it isn’t grad as normal’

Homicide investigation prompts search warrant in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood

Police say perceived gunfire in 12500-block of 22 Avenue was officers deploying ‘less lethal’ options

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Most Read