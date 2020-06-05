City of White Rock signage reminds of the importance of physical distancing and other measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Contributed photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 5: Protect kids from online predators, data shared on COVID-19 spread

Here is your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, June 5. This will be updated as information becomes available:

With pandemic restrictions boosting activities on the web, Surrey RCMP is reminding parents and guardians to take steps to protect children from online predators.

• A 57-year-old Pitt Meadows dentist has a new lease on life after surviving a two-month battle with the novel coronavirus.

• When the Surrey Archives put the call out for citizens to submit documentation about the current pandemic, Walter van Halst thought his students just had to be involved.

• B.C. health officials released new data June 4 that offers a more rigorous look at how COVID-19 has spread throughout the province.

• Delta’s outdoor pools, fitness and summer camps are tentatively scheduled to reopen in early July as part of the city’s phased reopening plan.

• B.C.’s earliest cases of COVID-19 came from China and Iran, but the largest number of cases are linked to travel from Europe, the U.S. and Eastern Canada, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero
Next story
MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir teacher to submit ‘COVID letters’ to Surrey Archives

Surrey Archives documenting COVID-19 pandemic

Compromise reached for South Surrey seniors’ balcony-exercise program

‘In these stressful times anyone that can spread a little joy should be praised not condemned’

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 5: Protect kids from online predators, data shared on COVID-19 spread

IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Surrey man

Officers found a body in the 11300-block of Bridgeview Drive: Surrey RCMP

Protect kids from online predators: Surrey RCMP

Reports of child porn increased between 2017 and 2019, police say

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Limit gun capacity to five bullets, victims group urges Trudeau government

Current limits are generally five bullets for hunting rifles and shotguns and 10 for handguns.

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Sales allowed to other licensees that can reopen

Most Read