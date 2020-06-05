COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

City of White Rock signage reminds of the importance of physical distancing and other measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Contributed photo)

Here is your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, June 5. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• With pandemic restrictions boosting activities on the web, Surrey RCMP is reminding parents and guardians to take steps to protect children from online predators.

• A 57-year-old Pitt Meadows dentist has a new lease on life after surviving a two-month battle with the novel coronavirus.

• When the Surrey Archives put the call out for citizens to submit documentation about the current pandemic, Walter van Halst thought his students just had to be involved.

• B.C. health officials released new data June 4 that offers a more rigorous look at how COVID-19 has spread throughout the province.

• Delta’s outdoor pools, fitness and summer camps are tentatively scheduled to reopen in early July as part of the city’s phased reopening plan.

• B.C.’s earliest cases of COVID-19 came from China and Iran, but the largest number of cases are linked to travel from Europe, the U.S. and Eastern Canada, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.



