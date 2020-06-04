COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

A technician checks a dental patient’s temperature prior to escorting him upstairs for his June 3 appointment, as part of COVID-19 screening measures. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Here is your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, June 4. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• White Rock council is considering allowing alcohol consumption in Memorial Park plaza as one measure to help local businesses survive a pandemic-constricted summer.

• After a dip in daily case counts, B.C. health officials announced a slight surge in COVID-19 test positives on Wednesday (June 3).

• Easing COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions for B.C. regions with few infections is not on the table this summer, Premier John Horgan says.

• Another patient has died from COVID-19 at Langley Lodge.

• After more than two months without visits from family, residents of a White Rock independent living highrise are loading up on safe, mask-free, face-to-face time with their loved ones, thanks to some creative thinking by the building owner.

• Semiahmoo Peninsula seniors who are missing dance opportunities as a result of the pandemic have found a new ‘venue’ for their groove – the parking lot at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• In a column, Peace Arch News reporter Nick Greenizan says during the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of time has often become irrelevant.



