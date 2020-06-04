A technician checks a dental patient’s temperature prior to escorting him upstairs for his June 3 appointment, as part of COVID-19 screening measures. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 4:

Here is your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, June 4. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• White Rock council is considering allowing alcohol consumption in Memorial Park plaza as one measure to help local businesses survive a pandemic-constricted summer.

• After a dip in daily case counts, B.C. health officials announced a slight surge in COVID-19 test positives on Wednesday (June 3).

• Easing COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions for B.C. regions with few infections is not on the table this summer, Premier John Horgan says.

• Another patient has died from COVID-19 at Langley Lodge.

• After more than two months without visits from family, residents of a White Rock independent living highrise are loading up on safe, mask-free, face-to-face time with their loved ones, thanks to some creative thinking by the building owner.

• Semiahmoo Peninsula seniors who are missing dance opportunities as a result of the pandemic have found a new ‘venue’ for their groove – the parking lot at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• In a column, Peace Arch News reporter Nick Greenizan says during the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of time has often become irrelevant.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Liquor permission considered for White Rock’s Memorial Park

