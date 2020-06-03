A notice on an elevator door reminds of the importance of social distancing during the pandemic. (Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 3: Threat of fines quashes South Surrey seniors’ daily workouts

Here is your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, June 3. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• A group of seniors have had to press pause on their daily workout, after the City of Surrey threatened to levy fines against a South Surrey retirement home unless it stopped hosting musical performances and dance classes in front of its building.

• The annual B.C. Law Enforcement Torch Run, partnering RCMP with Special Olympians, is dramatically altered by COVID-19.

• The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold as it said it believes the economy has avoided its worst-case scenario due to the pandemic.

• The federal government must do more to help provinces prepare long-term care homes for the next wave of COVID-19, the Ontario Long Term Care Association says.


Most Read