COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

June 1: B.C. schools are back in session – but how many students will show up?

Here is your daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, June 1.

• Schools across B.C. re-open today (Monday), but the number of students that will actually attend classes is still up in the air.

• Love is flourishing at Peace Arch Park along the U.S./Canada border, despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

• Sweatpants are in, slacks are out – could ‘work-leisure’ wear become the new normal in offices?

• Even as B.C. businesses face COVID-19 pressure, the minimum wage is set to jump today (Monday) to $14.60/hour – up 75 cents.

• On the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new health order banning overnight camps for B.C. youth.

